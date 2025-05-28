$41.680.11
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
Umerov had a phone conversation with the head of the Russian negotiating team Medinsky after the exchange of prisoners - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Rustem Umerov contacted Vladimir Medinsky after the exchange of prisoners, but Ukraine did not receive a memorandum on a ceasefire. Zelensky said that Russia is postponing the end of the war.

Umerov had a phone conversation with the head of the Russian negotiating team Medinsky after the exchange of prisoners - Zelensky

The Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov contacted the head of the Russian delegation in Istanbul, the assistant to the President of the Russian Federation Volodymyr Medinsky, after the exchange of prisoners, but Ukraine never received the memorandum on the ceasefire promised by Moscow.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with the Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz in Berlin, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details

They are constantly looking for reasons to postpone the format in which the war can be ended. We really expected them to announce their agenda. Yes, a ceasefire, and then an agenda for a meeting of leaders. Then they said that the agenda or memorandum would be immediately after the exchange. After the exchange, we did not wait. Our side contacted after the exchange. The Minister of Defense called Medinsky. Yes, they said: "It will be, it will be". But we never waited. No one waited. We appealed to the USA - they are also waiting. Everyone is waiting

- said Zelenskyy. 

Let's remind

Russia will hand over to Ukraine a memorandum on how it sees a ceasefire and under what conditions a meeting of leaders should take place. Ukraine will consider these proposals. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Rustem Umerov
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Berlin
