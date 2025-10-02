Ukrzaliznytsia's online services are not working due to a technical failure: tickets can only be purchased at ticket offices

Due to a technical failure at the provider, Ukrzaliznytsia's online services, including the mobile application and website, are temporarily unavailable; tickets can currently be purchased at railway ticket offices. This was reported by the carrier's press service, writes UNN.

Details

"The company's online services, including the ticket purchase application and the official website, are temporarily unavailable. The services will be restored in the near future. Tickets are available at ticket offices," the statement said.

Recall

On October 2, Russia launched massive strikes on Odesa, Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, and Zaporizhzhia. In Odesa, the Ukrzaliznytsia depot was shelled, a train driver was wounded, and railway infrastructure in the North was also damaged.