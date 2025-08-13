Ukrzaliznytsia will schedule three additional services to Lviv and Vinnytsia in the second half of August

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 6100 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 25414 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 33031 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 61592 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 34137 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 58383 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 65692 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 34709 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 79578 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 84462 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.3m/s
38%
755mm
Popular news
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 63077 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 42643 views
Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to incident with Ukrainians at Max Korzh concert in WarsawAugust 13, 06:57 AM • 21474 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideoAugust 13, 07:26 AM • 46255 views
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideo11:10 AM • 25635 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 61592 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 58383 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 65692 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 79578 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 53961 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Peter Thiel
Alla Gorska
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
United Kingdom
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $100002:38 PM • 1212 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 12940 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 43471 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 63901 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 29201 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Truth Social
The Guardian
Sukhoi Su-24
Sukhoi Su-27

Ukrzaliznytsia will schedule three additional services to Lviv and Vinnytsia in the second half of August

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

Ukrzaliznytsia is scheduling three additional services between Kyiv and Lviv, as well as Kyiv and Vinnytsia, in the second half of August. This became possible due to more efficient use of carriages.

Ukrzaliznytsia will schedule three additional services to Lviv and Vinnytsia in the second half of August

Ukrzaliznytsia announced that it is scheduling a number of additional trains for the second half of August between Kyiv and Lviv, and Kyiv and Vinnytsia.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia's Telegram page.

Details

The route between Kyiv and Lviv remains one of the most requested by passengers, so we are finding options to schedule additional services on specific dates

- stated the railway carrier's message.

It is noted that this became possible due to increased efficiency in wagon utilization. Immediately after arriving from their main journey, instead of "resting" in the depot, the railway carrier's wagons embark on the next trip, managing to make another "round" between their main route. Therefore, for certain dates in August, the following additional services are scheduled:

  • No. 249/250 Kyiv — Lviv. Departures from Kyiv and Lviv: August 18 and 19;
    • No. 243/244 Kyiv — Lviv.

      Departures from Kyiv and Lviv:

      • August 16, 17, 20;
        • No. 775/776 Kyiv — Vinnytsia.

          Departures from Kyiv and Vinnytsia on August 31.

          Given the specifics of these services, they will depart with ordinary Ukrzaliznytsia sleeping cars, but with seating

          - stated in the message.

          Addition

          Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled an additional train No. 265/266 Kyiv – Odesa, which will run from August 20 to 31. Tickets can be purchased in the app and at station ticket offices.

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          Society
          Ukrainian Railways
          Vinnytsia
          Lviv
          Odesa
          Kyiv