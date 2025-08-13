Ukrzaliznytsia will schedule three additional services to Lviv and Vinnytsia in the second half of August

Ukrzaliznytsia announced that it is scheduling a number of additional trains for the second half of August between Kyiv and Lviv, and Kyiv and Vinnytsia.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia's Telegram page.

Details

The route between Kyiv and Lviv remains one of the most requested by passengers, so we are finding options to schedule additional services on specific dates - stated the railway carrier's message.

It is noted that this became possible due to increased efficiency in wagon utilization. Immediately after arriving from their main journey, instead of "resting" in the depot, the railway carrier's wagons embark on the next trip, managing to make another "round" between their main route. Therefore, for certain dates in August, the following additional services are scheduled:

No. 249/250 Kyiv — Lviv. Departures from Kyiv and Lviv: August 18 and 19;

No. 243/244 Kyiv — Lviv.

Departures from Kyiv and Lviv:

August 16, 17, 20;

No. 775/776 Kyiv — Vinnytsia.

Departures from Kyiv and Vinnytsia on August 31.

Given the specifics of these services, they will depart with ordinary Ukrzaliznytsia sleeping cars, but with seating - stated in the message.

Addition

Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled an additional train No. 265/266 Kyiv – Odesa, which will run from August 20 to 31. Tickets can be purchased in the app and at station ticket offices.