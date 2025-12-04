Ukrposhta issued a new stamp "Strength in Fire" for the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the author is a soldier of the 406th brigade
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrposhta presented the stamp "Strength in Fire", created by Mykhailo Diachenko, a serviceman of the 406th separate artillery brigade. A circulation of 400,000 copies is already available for purchase in branches and online.
Ukrposhta company has issued a stamp "Strength in Fire", authored by Mykhailo Diachenko - a serviceman of the 406th separate artillery brigade named after Major General Oleksiy Almazov. This was reported by Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilianskyi, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
As Smilianskyi noted, he was supposed to ceremonially introduce this stamp into circulation together with missile forces and artillery soldiers, as well as with the Hero of Ukraine, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Musiienko.
Four hundred thousand explosive stamps are already available in branches across the country and online. We once again congratulate the missilemen and artillerymen on their holiday
Recall
On October 30, Ukrposhta introduced the postal stamp "Language" dedicated to the Day of Ukrainian Writing. The stamp's circulation is 180,000 copies, and its sketch was created by Mykola Kochubei.