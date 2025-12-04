Ukrposhta issued a new stamp "Strength in Fire" for the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the author is a soldier of the 406th brigade

Photo: t.me/igorsmelyansk

Ukrposhta company has issued a stamp "Strength in Fire", authored by Mykhailo Diachenko - a serviceman of the 406th separate artillery brigade named after Major General Oleksiy Almazov. This was reported by Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilianskyi, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As Smilianskyi noted, he was supposed to ceremonially introduce this stamp into circulation together with missile forces and artillery soldiers, as well as with the Hero of Ukraine, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Musiienko.

Four hundred thousand explosive stamps are already available in branches across the country and online. We once again congratulate the missilemen and artillerymen on their holiday - the post reads.

Recall

On October 30, Ukrposhta introduced the postal stamp "Language" dedicated to the Day of Ukrainian Writing. The stamp's circulation is 180,000 copies, and its sketch was created by Mykola Kochubei.