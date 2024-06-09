Ukrenergo explains why they won't turn off the lights today
Kyiv • UNN
On June 9, power outages were canceled in Ukraine due to a decrease in electricity consumption over the weekend and the resumption of operation of one of the power units of the nuclear power plant.
Power outage schedules have been canceled for today due to the fact that there is less light use on weekends and one of the NPP's power units is operating again. This was reported on Sunday in Ukrenergo, reports UNN.
Today, on June 9, the use of hourly shutdown schedules for industrial and domestic consumers is not predicted. The reason is a decrease in consumption on a day off and the return of the NPP power unit to Operation
Ukrenergo noted that if the situation in the energy system changes, the application of restriction measures will be notified additionally.
