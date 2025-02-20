Ukrenergo announces restrictions for business due to damage to the power system

On Friday, February 21, Ukraine will introduce power restrictions for industry and business. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of Ukrenergo.

Details

According to the company, the restrictions will last from 05:00 to 21:00. At the same time, no disconnections of household consumers are currently expected.

The company also noted that the reason for the temporary restrictions was the damage to power facilities as a result of Russian missile and drone attacks.

Power engineers are working to get the equipment damaged by the enemy back into operation as soon as possible - the statement said.

Ukrenergo added that the time of application and the scope of restrictions during the day may change. At the same time, the need to conserve electricity will remain throughout the day.

Recall

As a result of a nighttime drone attack on power facilities by the Russian Federation, a significant number of consumers in Odesa region lost power on the morning of February 20 . Electricity consumption remained at a steadily high level, and the need for economical consumption remains.

