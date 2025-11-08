Ukrainians won four medals at the European Modern Pentathlon Championship

ukenru
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
EU has started discussing the 20th package of sanctions against RussiaNovember 8, 10:27 AM • 4344 views
Street fighting continues in Pokrovsk, Russians disguise themselves as civilians - spokesman for the 7th Airborne Assault CorpsNovember 8, 10:32 AM • 8386 views
US will not participate in G20 summit in South Africa - TrumpNovember 8, 10:43 AM • 38732 views
Departure abroad and entry impossible: database failure occurred - State Border Guard ServiceNovember 8, 11:44 AM • 41218 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhoto02:30 PM • 8088 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 51142 views
UNN Lite
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhoto02:30 PM • 8196 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 31508 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 93527 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 37147 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 45525 views
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Ukrainians won four medals at the European Modern Pentathlon Championship

Kyiv • UNN

At the European Modern Pentathlon Championship in Turkey, Ukrainian athletes won four medals. Dmytro Kirpulyansky and Oleh Rybak won gold medals.

Ukrainians won four medals at the European Modern Pentathlon Championship

Ukrainian athletes won four medals at once at the European Modern Pentathlon Championship in Turkey. Two of them are "gold", reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Details

On the fourth day of the European Modern Pentathlon Championship in Turkey, Ukrainians won 4 medals in the triathlon in individual competitions:

"Gold": Dmytro Kirpulyansky (Masters 40+).

"Gold": Oleh Rybak (U19, boys).

"Silver": Yeva Chaika (U17, girls).

"Bronze": Oleksandr Tovkai (adults).

Ukrainians won 14 medals at the European Rowing Championship08.07.25, 12:14 • 1363 views

Antonina Tumanova

Sports
Gold
Turkey