Ukrainians won four medals at the European Modern Pentathlon Championship

Ukrainian athletes won four medals at once at the European Modern Pentathlon Championship in Turkey. Two of them are "gold", reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Details

On the fourth day of the European Modern Pentathlon Championship in Turkey, Ukrainians won 4 medals in the triathlon in individual competitions:

"Gold": Dmytro Kirpulyansky (Masters 40+).

"Gold": Oleh Rybak (U19, boys).

"Silver": Yeva Chaika (U17, girls).

"Bronze": Oleksandr Tovkai (adults).

Ukrainians won 14 medals at the European Rowing Championship