Ukrainians will be able to get a flu shot in pharmacies: what you need to get vaccinated
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has launched a mechanism for flu vaccination in pharmacies. The first point has been opened in Kyiv, and a prescription from a family doctor and certain conditions are required to get the vaccine.
Ukraine has launched a mechanism for preventive flu vaccination, which can be carried out by pharmacy workers. The first such point was opened in the capital. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.
Details
The Ministry of Health noted that vaccinations will be available only in those pharmacies in Ukraine that have been inspected by the commission and received a special license.
In order to vaccinate the population, pharmacies must have the necessary equipment:
- a license from the Ministry of Health to carry out business activities in the field of medical practice;
- necessary logistical support;
- a separately equipped room for vaccination;
- a waiting area for those wishing to be vaccinated.
According to the Ministry of Health, only one pharmacy, located in Kyiv at 84/20 Velyka Vasylkivska St., room 3, fully meets these requirements.
In addition, not all pharmacy employees have the right to provide vaccinations, but only pharmacists who have undergone special training and can provide the service in a qualified and safe manner.
In September 2024, experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) conducted the first professional training course for pharmacists who wanted to obtain a permit to conduct vaccinations.
To get a flu shot in a pharmacy, citizens need to:
- get a prescription for the vaccine from your family doctor;
- contact a pharmacy that is licensed to provide vaccinations;
- purchase the vaccine at a pharmacy at their own expense;
- fill out a consent form for vaccination;
- get vaccinated;
- wait 30 minutes after receiving the vaccination and receive a certificate of successful vaccination;
- provide a vaccination certificate to your family doctor.
The Ministry of Health recommends getting vaccinated against influenza before the start of the flu season, between September and October, as this will allow the body to develop immunity and a sufficient amount of protective antibodies in advance.
However, if you wish, you can get a flu shot at any time, regardless of the current epidemiological situation.
The Ministry of Health also reported that since the beginning of October, pharmacies in Ukraine have been selling French and Korean-made drugs that have passed state quality control and received a certificate, the Ministry of Health said.
