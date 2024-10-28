Ukrainians name the most important reforms and assess their implementation - survey results
According to the survey, Ukrainians rate the digital transformation reform the best - 66% are satisfied. The worst are judicial and anti-corruption reforms.
74% of Ukrainians consider the fight against corruption to be the most important reform, while 84% are dissatisfied with its implementation. Ukrainian citizens rate digital transformation reforms the best. This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the sociological group "Rating", UNN reports .
According to the survey, 74% of respondents consider the fight against corruption to be the most important reform.
Reforms in the areas of national security, defense, and the judiciary received 36% of support each, while police and customs reforms are a priority for 10% of respondents.
It is noted that Ukrainians rated the digital transformation reform the best: 66% of respondents are completely or rather satisfied with it, while another 20% are dissatisfied. 13% of respondents found it difficult to answer the question.
Half of the respondents are satisfied with the support for gender equality, while about 30% are dissatisfied. Another 21% have not decided on the answer.
National security reform has demonstrated a balance: 46% are satisfied, 47% are dissatisfied, and 7% have not decided. Police reform is dissatisfied with 57% of respondents, while 40% are satisfied. Customs reform received 56% dissatisfied, 30% satisfied and 15% undecided. Judicial reform received the lowest score with 73% dissatisfied and only 21% satisfied, while anti-corruption efforts received the lowest score with 15% satisfied and 84% dissatisfied.
As for the EU's support, assistance to the de-occupied territories (43%), support for war crimes investigations (38%) and ensuring fair justice (31%) are among the most relevant areas for Ukraine, while the fight against corruption is the most important with 62%.
It is noted that the survey also shows that among these priorities, EU support in the de-occupied territories is considered the most effective - 48% of respondents rate it positively, and 38% of respondents consider support in the investigation of war crimes to be effective
The survey was conducted from September 24 to 29, 2024, by telephone interviews using a computer, with a sample of 2,000 respondents representing the adult population of Ukraine (excluding the temporarily occupied territories and territories without Ukrainian mobile communications). The margin of error is 2.2% with a confidence level of 0.95.
