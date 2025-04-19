Ukrainians are massively traveling to Ukraine before Easter: which points are the most and least loaded

Ukrainians are massively traveling to Ukraine before Easter. Over the past day, more than 109 thousand people crossed the border, mostly entering. And it is expected that the increase in passenger traffic will continue even after the holidays. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service on Saturday, listing the busiest border crossing points, writes UNN.

Before Easter, passenger traffic at the border increased. Over the past day, more than 109 thousand people crossed the state border of Ukraine: 70 thousand entered; 49 thousand left. - reported the State Border Guard Service in Telegram.

As indicated, the border crossing points where the most intensive movement is recorded are: "Shehyni", "Krakivets", "Rava-Ruska". There is less load at "Nyzhankovychi", "Smilnytsia", "Grushiv" and "Uhryniv". "Repair works are underway at the Shehyni BCP – traffic jams are possible," the State Border Guard Service noted.

"To speed up processing at the border, additional border patrols are working, the number of shifts has been increased, and additional places for checking documents have been set up," the State Border Guard Service noted.

"It is expected that the increase in passenger traffic will continue even after the holidays. We recommend planning your route in advance and choosing less congested border crossing points," the border guards indicated.