Ukrainians are asked to save electricity during peak hours: what is happening in the energy system

Electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators, but the consequences of the Russian Federation's attacks are still being eliminated. Energy workers are calling not to turn on powerful appliances from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, reported the NEC "Ukrenergo" on Thursday, writes UNN.

Consequences of shelling

The elimination of the consequences of Russian drone attacks on energy facilities is ongoing. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore stable electricity supply as soon as possible.

Consumption

Electricity consumption is at a level that corresponds to seasonal indicators.

Now the Ukrainian power system continues to recover from the Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency and restoration work on energy facilities is ongoing.

The need for economical consumption remains. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously during the period from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM today, company said.

The situation in the power system may change.