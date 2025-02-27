Ukrainians are asked to save electricity during peak hours: what is happening in the energy system
Kyiv • UNN
Electricity consumption is in line with seasonal indicators, but the consequences of the attacks are still being mitigated. Energy workers are urging people not to turn on high-power appliances from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators, but the consequences of the Russian Federation's attacks are still being eliminated. Energy workers are calling not to turn on powerful appliances from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, reported the NEC "Ukrenergo" on Thursday, writes UNN.
Consequences of shelling
The elimination of the consequences of Russian drone attacks on energy facilities is ongoing. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore stable electricity supply as soon as possible.
Consumption
Electricity consumption is at a level that corresponds to seasonal indicators.
Now the Ukrainian power system continues to recover from the Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency and restoration work on energy facilities is ongoing.
The need for economical consumption remains. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously during the period from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM today,
The situation in the power system may change.