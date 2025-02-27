ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Ukrainians are asked to save electricity during peak hours: what is happening in the energy system

Ukrainians are asked to save electricity during peak hours: what is happening in the energy system

Electricity consumption is in line with seasonal indicators, but the consequences of the attacks are still being mitigated. Energy workers are urging people not to turn on high-power appliances from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators, but the consequences of the Russian Federation's attacks are still being eliminated. Energy workers are calling not to turn on powerful appliances from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, reported the NEC "Ukrenergo" on Thursday, writes UNN.

Consequences of shelling

The elimination of the consequences of Russian drone attacks on energy facilities is ongoing. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore stable electricity supply as soon as possible.

Consumption

Electricity consumption is at a level that corresponds to seasonal indicators.

Now the Ukrainian power system continues to recover from the Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency and restoration work on energy facilities is ongoing.

The need for economical consumption remains. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously during the period from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM today,

company said.

The situation in the power system may change. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising