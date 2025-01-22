ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Ukrainian vessels set a record for Antarctic catch in 2024: what they caught and how much

Ukrainian vessels set a record for Antarctic catch in 2024: what they caught and how much

Kyiv  •  UNN

In 2024, Ukrainian vessels caught almost 20 thousand tons of Antarctic aquatic bioresources, which is 54% more than in 2023. Five vessels harvested 19,075 tons of krill and 905 tons of toothfish.

In 2024, Ukrainian vessels achieved a record catch of valuable Arctic aquatic bioresources - almost 20 thousand tons. This was reported by the State Fisheries Agency, UNN writes.

Details 

"During 2024, in the area of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR), vessels under the state flag of Ukraine harvested 19,980 tons of valuable Antarctic aquatic bioresources - 19,075 tons of Antarctic krill and 905 tons of tuskers," the agency said. 

This is 54% higher than in 2023 (12,945 tons) and 107% higher than in 2022 (9,659 tons).

In 2024, fishing in the Southern Ocean waters was reportedly carried out by five Ukrainian vessels, including SIMEIZ, KOREIZ, CALIPSO and MARIGOLDS, which were engaged in catching canines, and MORE SODRUZHESTVA, which was engaged in catching Antarctic krill.

The SARG noted that last year, fisheries entities engaged in the fishing of Antarctic and Patagonian toothfish and Antarctic krill paid more than UAH 7.2 million to local budgets for the special use of aquatic bioresources, which exceeds the figure for 2023 by UAH 1.1 million.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Economy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising