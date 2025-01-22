Ukrainian vessels set a record for Antarctic catch in 2024: what they caught and how much

In 2024, Ukrainian vessels achieved a record catch of valuable Arctic aquatic bioresources - almost 20 thousand tons. This was reported by the State Fisheries Agency, UNN writes.

Details

"During 2024, in the area of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR), vessels under the state flag of Ukraine harvested 19,980 tons of valuable Antarctic aquatic bioresources - 19,075 tons of Antarctic krill and 905 tons of tuskers," the agency said.

This is 54% higher than in 2023 (12,945 tons) and 107% higher than in 2022 (9,659 tons).

In 2024, fishing in the Southern Ocean waters was reportedly carried out by five Ukrainian vessels, including SIMEIZ, KOREIZ, CALIPSO and MARIGOLDS, which were engaged in catching canines, and MORE SODRUZHESTVA, which was engaged in catching Antarctic krill.

The SARG noted that last year, fisheries entities engaged in the fishing of Antarctic and Patagonian toothfish and Antarctic krill paid more than UAH 7.2 million to local budgets for the special use of aquatic bioresources, which exceeds the figure for 2023 by UAH 1.1 million.