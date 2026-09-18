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Ukrainian troops eliminated more than 40 occupiers in the Pokrovsk sector — General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

The General Staff reported 176 combat engagements and 23 repelled attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. There, 44 occupiers were eliminated and 22 wounded.

Ukrainian troops eliminated more than 40 occupiers in the Pokrovsk sector — General Staff

Overall, since the beginning of this day, 176 combat engagements have taken place, with the enemy operating most actively in two directions. According to the General Staff, Ukrainian servicemen killed 44 and wounded 22 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction, UNN reports.

The enemy launched 57 airstrikes and dropped 192 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,814 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 2,020 shellings of populated areas and our troops’ positions 

- the summary reads.

No offensive activity by the enemy was recorded in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions.

During the day, in the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units seven times near Ternova, Starytsia, Shyrokyi, Mykolaivka and Zarubynka; three more engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoselivka; one more battle is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, our defenders successfully repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance near Nadiia, Novoselivka and Torske; one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces halted three attempts by the invaders to advance near Yampil and Kryva Luka; another attack is ongoing.

One enemy assault was recorded in the Kramatorsk direction near Yurkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Osykove, Novoselivka, Stepanivka and Mykolaipillia; two more combat engagements are ongoing.

A total of 23 attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Toretskе, Dobropillia, Bilytske, Hannivka, Svitle, Krasnopodillia, Novo Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Udachne and Novopavlivka. One attack is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 44 occupiers were killed and 22 wounded here today; two vehicles, one artillery system, one multiple rocket launcher, eight pieces of special equipment, five unmanned aerial vehicle control posts, two ammunition depots and 47 enemy shelters were destroyed. Six vehicles, nine artillery systems, two pieces of special equipment, two unmanned aerial vehicle control posts and 145 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 241 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

The enemy conducted no offensive actions in the Oleksandrivka direction.

Ten occupier attacks were recorded in the Huliaipole direction near the settlements of Hirke, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhniа Tersa, Huliaipole and Novoselivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack near Mali Shcherbaky.

There were no enemy assault operations in the Dnipro River direction.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the other directions, the General Staff summarized.

Russia's losses in the war have reached 1.515 million troops18.09.26, 07:44 • 4684 views

Antonina Tumanova

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