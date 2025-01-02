Ukrainian tried to illegally cross the border from Latvia to Russia

Latvian border guards prevented an attempt by a Ukrainian citizen to illegally cross the border from Latvia to Russia.

Writes to Delfi, transmits to UNN.

Details

In the Zalesie parish, border guards received photos from surveillance cameras of a suspicious man riding a bicycle toward the border. They went to verify the information.

As a result of search operations in the border area, the man was found. During the interrogation, it became known that the detainee was a citizen of Ukraine and intended to cross the Latvian border towards Russia.

Administrative proceedings have been initiated against him. Under the law, the violator may be issued a warning or fined.

Recall

Border guards detected a man who tried to illegally cross the border disguised as a woman.