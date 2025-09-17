Ukrainian to be deported from Poland for flying drone over government buildings in Warsaw - media

In Poland, law enforcement officers accused a Ukrainian citizen of violating the Polish aviation law for flying a drone over the country's presidential residence and government buildings in Warsaw, and a decision was made to deport him, RMF24 reported, writes UNN.

Details

The man operated the drone in a restricted access zone in accordance with Article 212 of the Polish aviation law. He voluntarily agreed to a fine and paid 4,000 zlotys.

The Polish prosecutor's office submitted a request to the country's border guard service to expel the 21-year-old man from the country.

"A decision was made to deport him. The Ukrainian will be taken to a border crossing point where he will have to cross the border. In addition, the decision includes a ban on entry to Poland and other Schengen countries for 5 years," the publication notes.

A 17-year-old Belarusian woman, who was also detained for flying a drone over the presidential residence and government buildings in Warsaw, was only a witness in this case. She was released.

According to RMF FM, the Polish Internal Security Agency (ABW) has been investigating since yesterday whether the drone flight over the Belvedere Palace was an espionage incident. Among other things, it checked the contents of the young foreigners' phones, looking for any traces of an order. However, no evidence was found that could indicate that they were acting on behalf of a foreign intelligence service.

