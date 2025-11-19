Ukrainian singer Stepan Higa underwent emergency surgery: what is known about his condition

$42.090.03
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 14467 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 13277 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
11:26 AM • 13694 views
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhoto
10:05 AM • 12919 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Exclusive
08:21 AM • 16997 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 29633 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 30778 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
November 19, 07:17 AM • 15060 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey: what meetings are expectedPhoto
November 19, 05:06 AM • 26878 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
Popular news
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regions
9 dead in Ternopil and injured in a number of regions: Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian attack with more than 470 drones and 48 missiles
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIA
Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 12, in some places in the city the chlorine level is 6.5 times higher - mayor
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can make
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficient
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 29640 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 30783 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 76453 views
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensation
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie Mercury
Ukrainian singer Stepan Higa underwent emergency surgery: what is known about his condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1340 views

Ukrainian singer Stepan Higa underwent emergency surgery. His condition is assessed as serious but stable, and upcoming concerts have been canceled.

Ukrainian singer Stepan Higa underwent emergency surgery: what is known about his condition

Ukrainian singer Stepan Higa underwent emergency surgery. As stated on the artist's official page, his condition is "serious but stable," UNN reports.

Details

A message appeared on Higa's official page stating that the upcoming concerts are canceled due to the artist's illness.

... we have to cancel the upcoming scheduled concerts due to Stepan Petrovych's illness and urgent surgical intervention 

- the message says.

Currently, Higa's condition is serious but stable, he is receiving all necessary medical care, but needs time for recovery and rehabilitation.

Addendum

Stepan Higa is a Ukrainian pop singer, composer, and People's Artist of Ukraine (2002), known for his hits such as "Son" (Dream), "Zoloto Karpat" (Gold of the Carpathians), and "Yavorina". He began his solo career after working in the bands "Stozhary" and "Beskydy". Higa is also the founder of the recording studio "GIGARecords".

In recent years, Higa has been particularly popular among young people - videos from his concerts have flooded social media.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCulture
Musician
Social network