Ukrainian singer Stepan Higa underwent emergency surgery: what is known about his condition

Ukrainian singer Stepan Higa underwent emergency surgery. As stated on the artist's official page, his condition is "serious but stable," UNN reports.

Details

A message appeared on Higa's official page stating that the upcoming concerts are canceled due to the artist's illness.

... we have to cancel the upcoming scheduled concerts due to Stepan Petrovych's illness and urgent surgical intervention - the message says.

Currently, Higa's condition is serious but stable, he is receiving all necessary medical care, but needs time for recovery and rehabilitation.

Addendum

Stepan Higa is a Ukrainian pop singer, composer, and People's Artist of Ukraine (2002), known for his hits such as "Son" (Dream), "Zoloto Karpat" (Gold of the Carpathians), and "Yavorina". He began his solo career after working in the bands "Stozhary" and "Beskydy". Higa is also the founder of the recording studio "GIGARecords".

In recent years, Higa has been particularly popular among young people - videos from his concerts have flooded social media.