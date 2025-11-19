Ukrainian singer Stepan Higa underwent emergency surgery: what is known about his condition
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian singer Stepan Higa underwent emergency surgery. His condition is assessed as serious but stable, and upcoming concerts have been canceled.
Details
A message appeared on Higa's official page stating that the upcoming concerts are canceled due to the artist's illness.
... we have to cancel the upcoming scheduled concerts due to Stepan Petrovych's illness and urgent surgical intervention
Currently, Higa's condition is serious but stable, he is receiving all necessary medical care, but needs time for recovery and rehabilitation.
Addendum
Stepan Higa is a Ukrainian pop singer, composer, and People's Artist of Ukraine (2002), known for his hits such as "Son" (Dream), "Zoloto Karpat" (Gold of the Carpathians), and "Yavorina". He began his solo career after working in the bands "Stozhary" and "Beskydy". Higa is also the founder of the recording studio "GIGARecords".
In recent years, Higa has been particularly popular among young people - videos from his concerts have flooded social media.