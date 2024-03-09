$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 25598 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 91483 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 60972 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 253105 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 219057 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186377 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 227738 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250851 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156776 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371981 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukrainian polar explorers show a meeting with the second largest whale - fin whale

Kyiv • UNN

 • 65061 views

Ukrainian polar explorers have revealed a rare encounter with a fin whale, the second largest species of whale, near the Akademik Vernadsky station in Antarctica.

Ukrainian polar explorers show a meeting with the second largest whale - fin whale

The National Antarctic Research Center shared footage of the second largest whale, the fin whale, which visited the waters near the Akademik Vernadsky station. This is stated on the page of the scientific center on the social network Facebook, reports UNN.

For the first time, Ukrainian polar explorers have documented a meeting with a fin whale, the second largest whale in the world. One of the world's largest whales visited the waters near our Akademik Vernadsky station,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that an unexpected but long-awaited encounter with a whale, which can be up to 26 meters long and weigh 75 tons, occurred on March 6 in the Penola Strait near the Argentine Islands (this group includes Galindez Island, where the Vernadsky is located).

Although the observation lasted only a few minutes, our polar explorers managed to work with the animal. Vadym Tkachenko, a biologist of the 28th UAE, managed to take pictures of the giant and also to take skin and fat samples from it. Their further laboratory research will help to find out the sex of the whale, learn more about its condition and better understand the population structure of this species in the Antarctic,

- they add in the center.

The center adds that during whaling in the last century, fin whales were almost exterminated in the waters near Antarctica, but in recent years their population has been intensively restored, and they are returning to the places where they used to live.

Currently, these whales are regularly sighted in the northern Antarctic Peninsula and Drake Passage. We can expect that soon fin whale sightings will become regular near our station,

- the center summarized.

Recall

The National Antarctic Science Center shared footage of sea elephants, which are usually difficult to find in that area. The video was shot by Taras Peretyatko, a biologist of the 28th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
