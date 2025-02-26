Ukrainian forces take control of important village near Pokrovsk - Air Assault Troops

Ukrainian paratroopers have taken control of the village of Kotlyne in the Pokrovsk sector, the Air Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

It is reported that during the assault recovery operations, "paratroopers of the 25th separate airborne brigade of the Sicheslav airborne brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine cleared the village of Kotlyne near Pokrovsk".

"The occupation of this settlement would allow the occupiers to reach the Pokrovsk-Dnipro highway, so the enemy sent significant forces to capture it. Sicheslav paratroopers and related units did not allow the Russians to gain a foothold in Kotlynove and drove the occupiers out of the area," the Air Assault Troops said.

