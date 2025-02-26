Ukrainian forces take control of important village near Pokrovsk - Air Assault Troops

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 48411 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 91675 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 115853 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107413 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150642 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120367 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 136030 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134017 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127724 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124693 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Ukrainian forces take control of important village near Pokrovsk - Air Assault Troops

Ukrainian forces take control of important village near Pokrovsk - Air Assault Troops

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25266 views

The 25th Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated Kotlyne from Russian occupants. Control over the village will prevent the enemy from reaching the Pokrovsk-Dnipro highway.

Ukrainian paratroopers have taken control of the village of Kotlyne in the Pokrovsk sector, the Air Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Pokrovske direction: Ukrainian paratroopers take control of Kotlyne settlement

- reported in the Air Assault Troops.

It is reported that during the assault recovery operations, "paratroopers of the 25th separate airborne brigade of the Sicheslav airborne brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine cleared the village of Kotlyne near Pokrovsk".

"The occupation of this settlement would allow the occupiers to reach the Pokrovsk-Dnipro highway, so the enemy sent significant forces to capture it. Sicheslav paratroopers and related units did not allow the Russians to gain a foothold in Kotlynove and drove the occupiers out of the area," the Air Assault Troops said.

98 battles in 24 hours: General Staff updates map of combat operations26.02.25, 08:24 • 21650 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
dniproDnipro
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

