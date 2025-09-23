Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV worth $7 million

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
September 22, 08:12 PM • 7314 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 18285 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 25868 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 30616 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 44259 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 57057 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 54287 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 28251 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 51028 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 25278 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3m/s
60%
751mm
Popular news
Illegal enrichment of over UAH 16 million: Kyiv judge Kropyvna served with notice of suspicionSeptember 22, 05:16 PM • 7580 views
Moldova could become a springboard for Russian troops to enter Odesa region if pro-Russian forces win - SanduSeptember 22, 05:57 PM • 10836 views
Occupied Crimea under drone attack: explosions heard in SevastopolSeptember 22, 06:33 PM • 8750 views
In the capital of the Russian Federation, a plane flew extremely low over buildings amid the threat of drone attacksVideoSeptember 22, 07:33 PM • 5694 views
Drone threat triggers alarm in Norway: two foreigners detained - AftonBladetSeptember 22, 08:21 PM • 4038 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 40874 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 44259 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 57057 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 54287 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 51028 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Radosław Sikorski
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Actual places
Ukraine
New York City
United States
Canada
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 40874 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 21604 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 38054 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 88638 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 111130 views
Actual
MiG-31
Fox News
Bild
The Guardian
E-6 Mercury

Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV worth $7 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

Soldiers of the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Forpost attack UAV, which developed a speed of over 160 km/h. The drone costs about $7 million, can climb to a height of up to 7 km, and has a control range of 250 km.

Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV worth $7 million

Soldiers of the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Forpost attack UAV, which was trying to escape at a speed of over 160 km/h. The military reported this on social media, according to UNN.

They saw it and reacted quickly. That "Forpost" still had a faint hope of escaping, because its speed began to exceed 160 km per hour. But that didn't save it. We destroyed it. ...and went to look for a new target "There is

- the paratroopers noted.

Polissia paratroopers destroyed an enemy Forpost UAV. Neither high speed nor technical characteristics saved the Russian drone.

As the military noted, the Forpost UAV is capable of climbing to an altitude of up to 7 km, has a control range of 250 km, and its cost is about 7 million dollars.

Recall

Recently, the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade eliminated a Russian Orion strike and reconnaissance drone, the cost of which exceeds 5 million dollars.

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine