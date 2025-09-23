Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV worth $7 million

Soldiers of the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Forpost attack UAV, which was trying to escape at a speed of over 160 km/h. The military reported this on social media, according to UNN.

They saw it and reacted quickly. That "Forpost" still had a faint hope of escaping, because its speed began to exceed 160 km per hour. But that didn't save it. We destroyed it. ...and went to look for a new target "There is - the paratroopers noted.

Polissia paratroopers destroyed an enemy Forpost UAV. Neither high speed nor technical characteristics saved the Russian drone.

As the military noted, the Forpost UAV is capable of climbing to an altitude of up to 7 km, has a control range of 250 km, and its cost is about 7 million dollars.

Recently, the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade eliminated a Russian Orion strike and reconnaissance drone, the cost of which exceeds 5 million dollars.