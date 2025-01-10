Ukrainian Navy: no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas

According to the Ukrainian Navy, as of the morning of January 10, 2025, no Russian warships were detected in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy , according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on January 10, 2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black Sea , and no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

At the same time, Ukrainian navy sailors are monitoring the situation in the Mediterranean Sea, where seven enemy ships are stationed. Among them are two Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total of 22 missiles.

On day , in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was passed by: to the Black Sea - 3 vessels, of which 1 continued to move towards the Bosphorus; to the Sea of Azov - 2 vessels moving from the Bosphorus. - the Ukrainian Navy said in a statement.

The situation in the seas remains under constant control of the Ukrainian military.