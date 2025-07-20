The Ukrainian national team won its first gold medal at the World Universiade, triumphing in the group exercises final with 3 balls and 2 hoops. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Our rhythmic gymnasts were unrivaled in the group exercises final with 3 balls and 2 hoops. For their performance with five ribbons, the girls received another silver and also became vice-champions in the all-around. The blue-and-yellow team already has five awards in its treasury. Three of them are the achievements of our graces. - stated in the Ministry of Sports' message.

In the individual finals, the achievements were as follows:

• Khrystyna Pohranychna showed the 8th result in clubs exercises;

• Polina Horodnycha took 7th place in the ribbon final.

Alvina Yakymets, the head coach of the Ukrainian rhythmic gymnastics national team, shared the instructions she gave the girls before the decisive performance:

"I really encouraged the girls to do everything they could, to try their best for themselves, for the team, for our country," she said.

Overall, the Ukrainian national team won 5 medals at the Universiade in Germany (1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze) and rose to 8th place in the overall medal standings.

Addition

17-year-old Ukrainian fencer Emily Konrad won a bronze medal at the World Summer Universiade 2025 in Germany. Anna Maksymenko secured another medal for Ukraine in women's individual epee, competing for gold or silver.

Ukraine called on the IOC and international federations to reconsider the admission of Russians to the Universiade. Athletes participated in a propaganda tournament and are associated with military clubs.