Ukrainian Armed Forces military personnel on the Siversk direction captured two Cameroonian citizens who fought against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the 20th separate unmanned systems regiment on Facebook.

It is noted that the residents of the Central African country claim that they were on their way to Russia to make shampoo and treat their teeth, but at the airport of the Russian capital, they were met "not as saviors from fat and dandruff, but as cheap substitutes for military Vankas." (a derogatory term for Russian soldiers)

The heroes of our video, Metugena Una-na Jean Pafe and Anatol Frank, understood that they were being dressed in swamp-colored uniforms not for planting turnips, but both signed a contract, for which they were promised 1 million 100 thousand rubles. This is significantly less than the regime offers its own citizens, but for Cameroon, it's a decent amount of money - the message says.

It is indicated that the Africans were captured by soldiers of the K-2 battalion together with the 118th Territorial Defense Brigade and two other battalions of the 54th OMBR - the first rifle and the first mechanized.

