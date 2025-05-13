Ukrainian soldiers captured a citizen of Uzbekistan who fought on the side of the Russian occupiers

A citizen of Uzbekistan fought on the side of the Russian occupation forces, but ended up in captivity. The capture of the mercenary was reported by the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A video of the interrogation has been published.

UNN reports with reference to the TG channel of the 63rd Separate Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The military of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade noted a rare case - a citizen of Uzbekistan was taken prisoner in the Lyman direction.

He says he sold himself for Russian citizenship and 2 million rubles. Umit (that's his name) went on the assault and got his teeth knocked out,

He got lost and came to the positions of our 106th Battalion, the post adds.

During the interrogation, the representative of Uzbekistan said that he worked in his country, but the salaries were low. He said that he worked in construction. He needed Russian citizenship. In Russia, they said, - "serve for a year, we give you citizenship. Sign a contract".

The captured representative of the army of Russian occupiers also said that he was paid 2 million rubles. He was sent to storm. "4 houses. You take 1, then another two will come. Then you need to take another house". The mercenary stated that he had not served in the army before, he looked at the situation for two days and refused. He was captured.

Recall

Ukrainian Armed Forces took citizens of Togo who fought on the side of Russia prisoner. They were lured by deception under the guise of scholarships for training.