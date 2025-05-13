$41.540.01
Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening
10:48 AM • 896 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 24845 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 23097 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

05:20 AM • 60753 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 71907 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 79497 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 61081 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 62240 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 105465 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 105131 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainian soldiers captured a citizen of Uzbekistan who fought on the side of the Russian occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

AFU fighters captured a citizen of Uzbekistan in the Lyman direction. He said that he fought for Russian citizenship and 2 million rubles.

Ukrainian soldiers captured a citizen of Uzbekistan who fought on the side of the Russian occupiers

A citizen of Uzbekistan fought on the side of the Russian occupation forces, but ended up in captivity. The capture of the mercenary was reported by the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A video of the interrogation has been published.

UNN reports with reference to the TG channel of the 63rd Separate Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The military of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade noted a rare case - a citizen of Uzbekistan was taken prisoner in the Lyman direction.

He says he sold himself for Russian citizenship and 2 million rubles. Umit (that's his name) went on the assault and got his teeth knocked out,

He got lost and came to the positions of our 106th Battalion, the post adds.

During the interrogation, the representative of Uzbekistan said that he worked in his country, but the salaries were low. He said that he worked in construction. He needed Russian citizenship. In Russia, they said, - "serve for a year, we give you citizenship. Sign a contract".

The captured representative of the army of Russian occupiers also said that he was paid 2 million rubles. He was sent to storm. "4 houses. You take 1, then another two will come. Then you need to take another house". The mercenary stated that he had not served in the army before, he looked at the situation for two days and refused. He was captured.

Recall

Ukrainian Armed Forces took citizens of Togo who fought on the side of Russia prisoner. They were lured by deception under the guise of scholarships for training.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Uzbekistan
