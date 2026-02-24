Ukrainian interceptors destroy every third enemy drone - Ihnat

$43.300.02
ukenru
06:45 PM • 4754 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
06:34 PM • 8774 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
06:23 PM • 8354 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
05:32 PM • 9238 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 10901 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 12472 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
February 24, 02:55 PM • 13359 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM • 12789 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 23176 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13511 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 17607 views
US auditors published a report on Ukrainian grant activists: they turned reforms into their own earnings, - lawyerFebruary 24, 02:46 PM • 6832 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 11999 views
Zelenskyy explained which Trump's words stalled peace talks in Ukraine03:38 PM • 4084 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideo04:37 PM • 8378 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:55 PM • 23178 views
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 23178 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 34349 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 52638 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
February 23, 01:20 PM • 71068 views
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 71068 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
February 23, 01:02 PM • 73892 views
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 73892 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Shmyhal
Musician
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Belarus
Latvia
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhoto07:45 PM • 1830 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideo04:37 PM • 8572 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 12098 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 17700 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 27724 views
Technology
The Diplomat
Heating
Gold
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Ukrainian interceptors destroy every third enemy drone - Ihnat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

Ukrainian interceptor drones destroy every third enemy drone. The main challenge remains Russian drones such as "Shaheds", "Gerberas" and "Italmas".

Ukrainian interceptors destroy every third enemy drone - Ihnat

Ukrainian interceptor drones are already destroying every third enemy drone. This was reported on the air of "We-Ukraine" by Yuriy Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

At the same time, according to him, Russian drones remain the main challenge for Ukraine. Ihnat noted that this refers not only to "Shaheds" but also to "Gerberas" and "Italmas" which are also flying into our country by the hundreds.

Today, the direction (of interceptor drones - ed.) is indeed scaling up. Every third enemy drone is now shot down by an interceptor, and that is very good. But at the same time, we must rely on all means: manned aircraft, anti-aircraft guided missiles, especially if they do not cost much. Small air defense, which is also much discussed today, and, of course, mobile fire groups also complement all this. Layered air defense, scaling up interceptors, improving the aviation component that can operate with rational means, this is the main priority today in protecting our sky 

- Ihnat noted.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, air defense forces have destroyed over 14,000 aerial targets24.02.26, 19:21 • 2014 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Yurii Ihnat
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Ukraine