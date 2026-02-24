Ukrainian interceptors destroy every third enemy drone - Ihnat

Ukrainian interceptor drones are already destroying every third enemy drone. This was reported on the air of "We-Ukraine" by Yuriy Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

At the same time, according to him, Russian drones remain the main challenge for Ukraine. Ihnat noted that this refers not only to "Shaheds" but also to "Gerberas" and "Italmas" which are also flying into our country by the hundreds.

Today, the direction (of interceptor drones - ed.) is indeed scaling up. Every third enemy drone is now shot down by an interceptor, and that is very good. But at the same time, we must rely on all means: manned aircraft, anti-aircraft guided missiles, especially if they do not cost much. Small air defense, which is also much discussed today, and, of course, mobile fire groups also complement all this. Layered air defense, scaling up interceptors, improving the aviation component that can operate with rational means, this is the main priority today in protecting our sky