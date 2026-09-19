Ukrainian hackers claimed a large-scale hack of Russian submarine and military systems developers

The Ukrainian community Ukrainian Militant announced the completion of the large-scale cyber operation "Poseidon," during which it allegedly obtained documentation from a number of Russian enterprises and entities linked to submarines, naval navigation, hydroacoustics, and control systems. Some of the published materials were analyzed by volunteers from the international intelligence community InformNapalm; however, they currently cannot independently confirm the full scale of the alleged leak, UNN writes.

Details

According to Ukrainian Militant, the compromised entities included the Rubin and Malakhit Central Design Bureaus for Marine Engineering, the Elektropribor Central Research Institute, Okeanpribor, GNINGI, and other organizations of Russia's defense-industrial complex and the Russian Defense Ministry.

The published screenshots show documents related to Russian Project 636.3 and Project 955M submarines, Project 22350 frigates, as well as the Andoga-M2, Chardash, KAMA-NS-VK, and Simfoniya-PM navigation systems. Some of the documents shown are dated 2024–2026.

The full scale of the leak remains unknown

InformNapalm emphasized that it had not received the complete data set from Operation Poseidon. Investigators had only individual documents bearing the details of one of the Russian military entities, while the remaining materials were not shared due to operational security requirements.

Therefore, it is currently impossible to independently establish the full volume of the stolen information, the structure of the archives, or the actual depth of the penetration into Russian systems.

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InformNapalm assumes that a significant portion of the information obtained may never appear in the public domain as long as it retains operational value.

At the same time, the partial disclosure of the operation itself creates uncertainty for the Russian military and defense-industry enterprises. The Russian side may see the names of compromised organizations and systems, as well as individual documents, but it does not know how deep the penetration was or which specific materials may have fallen into the hands of the Ukrainian side.

InformNapalm stated that it was ready to conduct a detailed OSINT and technical examination of the materials if, in the future, operational security restrictions allow a larger portion of the obtained data to be made public.

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