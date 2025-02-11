Ukrainian Foreign Minister to hold important talks with European counterparts in Paris

On February 12-13, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga will visit Paris to participate in a meeting of the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the European Commission. The parties will discuss international support, sanctions and defense capabilities. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN reports.

The key topics of the talks will be strengthening international support for Ukraine in 2025, expanding sanctions pressure on Russia, developing strategic mechanisms to prevent further aggression by Russia and ensuring long-term security in Europe - the statement said.

Sibiga will also hold separate bilateral talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on further political and security cooperation, strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and its further integration into the EU and NATO.

"Diplomats will pay attention to France's key role in shaping the common position of international partners on long-term support for Ukraine and achieving a just and sustainable peace," the Foreign Ministry said.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced upcoming meetings with US officials at various levels. The key topics include strengthening Ukraine's air defense and potential contracts to enhance defense capabilities.