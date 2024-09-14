Ukrainian forces advance deep into Kursk region - ISW

Ukrainian forces continue to advance deep into the Kursk region - into the Glushkovsky district. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War, UNN.

Geolocation data released on September 13 indicates that Ukrainian forces have recently advanced south of Vesele, which is located southwest of Hlushkovo and three kilometers from the border.

Russian sources reported that Ukrainian troops attacked southwest of Hlushkiv near Novyi Put, Vesele, and Medvezhske (east of Vesele). However, a Russian blogger denied that Ukrainian forces had entered Vesele.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat due to the success of the Kursk operation, Ukrainian forces were able to stop the enemy in Kharkiv region and slow down its advance in Donetsk region, although the situation remains difficult.