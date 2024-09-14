Ukrainian forces advance deep into Kursk region - ISW

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US
February 28, 10:28 PM

February 28, 10:28 PM • 52137 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM

February 28, 10:53 PM • 78938 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"
February 28, 11:39 PM

February 28, 11:39 PM • 75126 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine
March 1, 12:46 AM

March 1, 12:46 AM • 49845 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM

03:40 AM • 56426 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192979 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195542 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184620 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211529 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199840 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148553 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147911 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152092 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143087 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159555 views
Ukrainian forces advance deep into Kursk region - ISW
Kyiv  •  UNN

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22900 views

Ukrainian troops advanced south of Vesele, located southwest of Hlushkovo and three kilometers from the border. Zelenskiy said that thanks to the Kursk operation, the enemy was stopped in Kharkiv region and slowed down in Donetsk region.

Ukrainian forces continue to advance deep into the Kursk region - into the Glushkovsky district. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War, UNN

Geolocation data released on September 13 indicates that Ukrainian forces have recently advanced south of Vesele, which is located southwest of Hlushkovo and three kilometers from the border.

Russian sources reported that Ukrainian troops attacked southwest of Hlushkiv near Novyi Put, Vesele, and Medvezhske (east of Vesele). However, a Russian blogger denied that Ukrainian forces had entered Vesele.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat due to the success of the Kursk operation, Ukrainian forces were able to stop the enemy in Kharkiv region and slow down its advance in Donetsk region, although the situation remains difficult.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War

