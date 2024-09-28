ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Ukrainian figure skaters win silver at the Junior Grand Prix in Poland

Ukrainian figure skaters win silver at the Junior Grand Prix in Poland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18011 views

Sofia Golichenko and Artem Darensky took second place at the Junior Grand Prix in Gdansk. The Ukrainian pair scored 136.58 points, second only to Chinese skaters.

Ukrainian figure skaters won silver at the Junior Grand Prix in Poland. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian figure skaters Sofia Golichenko and Artem Darensky won silver medals at the fifth stage of the Junior Grand Prix series in Gdansk, Poland.

Igor Marchenko's students showed good results in pairs skating. After the short program, they took second place with 51.81 points. In the free skate program, the pair took fifth place with a score of 84.77 points, but retained the second place overall with 136.58 points in the sum of the two performances.

The tournament was won by a couple from China who scored 161.96 points. Canada's Julia Quattrocchi and Simon Demaree won the bronze medal with a score of 134.88 points.

"Ukrainian figure skaters win gold and silver at the 51st Volvo Open Cup in Riga19.01.24, 22:17 • 32965 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Sports
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
canadaCanada
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

