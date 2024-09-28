Ukrainian figure skaters win silver at the Junior Grand Prix in Poland

Ukrainian figure skaters won silver at the Junior Grand Prix in Poland. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian figure skaters Sofia Golichenko and Artem Darensky won silver medals at the fifth stage of the Junior Grand Prix series in Gdansk, Poland.

Igor Marchenko's students showed good results in pairs skating. After the short program, they took second place with 51.81 points. In the free skate program, the pair took fifth place with a score of 84.77 points, but retained the second place overall with 136.58 points in the sum of the two performances.

The tournament was won by a couple from China who scored 161.96 points. Canada's Julia Quattrocchi and Simon Demaree won the bronze medal with a score of 134.88 points.

"Ukrainian figure skaters win gold and silver at the 51st Volvo Open Cup in Riga