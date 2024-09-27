russia remains one of the most important energy suppliers to Europe - Bloomberg

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 83701 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105524 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 170242 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139612 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144121 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139404 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183631 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112109 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174035 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104769 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101516 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111324 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113434 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 58124 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 64518 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 170242 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183631 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174035 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201387 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190271 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142634 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142588 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147247 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138637 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155473 views
russia remains one of the most important energy suppliers to Europe - Bloomberg

russia remains one of the most important energy suppliers to Europe - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24864 views

russia remains an important energy supplier to Europe, accounting for 15% of the EU's gas imports in 2023.

Although russia is losing ground in the European gas market, some countries still cannot refuse to buy Russian energy. As UNN reports, Bloomberg writes about this, noting that russia accounted for 15% of gas imports to the EU in 2023.

Details

According to the Bruegel think tank in Brussels, russian fossil fuel imports to the European Union amounted to about $1 billion a month as of the end of 2023, down from a peak of $16 billion a month in early 2022.

Since there is currently no pan-European ban on russian gas, although some countries, such as the UK, Germany, and the Baltic states, have decided to stop importing this fuel, natural gas accounted for most of the remaining imports. According to the European Commission, russia still accounted for 15% of the EU's total gas imports in 2023, behind Norway and the United States with 30% and 19% respectively, and ahead of North Africa with 14%.

Most of this gas comes through pipelines crossing Ukraine and Turkey. The largest buyers are Austria, Slovakia, and Hungary.

One of Vienna's largest energy companies refuses to buy Russian gas - Bloomberg13.09.24, 14:10 • 12346 views

Large consumers, including Spain, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands, continue to import russian liquefied natural gas by tanker. Some of it ends up being mixed with other gas sources in the European pipeline network, meaning that it potentially goes to Germany, despite claims of rejection of russian gas.

Norway has already replaced russia as the largest supplier of pipeline gas on the continent. The United States has also become the largest supplier of liquefied natural gas to Europe.

Add

russia's European customers are bound by long-term contracts. In addition, the transition could be costly, as available supplies on the global gas market will remain limited over the next two years until a new wave of supplies from exporting countries such as the United States and Qatar emerges. Much of the gas available for import to Europe is being absorbed by countries that have closed their coal and nuclear power plants in recent years.

Recall

The European Commissioner for Energy said that the EU is ready for a winter without russian gas through Ukraine. Kadri Simson said that the EU is actively working to reduce its dependence on russia in the energy market.

Azerbaijan started supplying gas to Slovenia instead of Russia02.08.24, 15:29 • 27043 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

EconomyNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
austriaAustria
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
franceFrance
belgiumBelgium
norwayNorway
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
spainSpain
katarQatar
germanyGermany
netherlandsNetherlands
slovakiaSlovakia
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising