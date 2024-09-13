ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
One of Vienna's largest energy companies refuses to buy Russian gas - Bloomberg

One of Vienna's largest energy companies refuses to buy Russian gas - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Austrian company Wien Energie GmbH has announced that it will completely abandon Russian gas starting next year. It will receive 10 terawatt-hours of energy from alternative suppliers, which is 12% of gas consumption in Austria.

The Austrian company Wien Energie GmbH, which provides electricity to two million people in and around Vienna, has announced a complete rejection of Russian fuel starting next year. Writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Wien Energie GmbH, which supplies energy to two million people in and around Vienna, has announced that it will no longer need Russian fuel from next year. It will receive 10 terawatt-hours of energy from alternative suppliers such as North Africa, the North Sea and other sources of liquefied natural gas, which is about 12% of total consumption in Austria.

Due to Russia's aggressive war, independence from Russian gas is crucial for security of supply. In 2025, all households, commercial customers and power plants will run on non-Russian gas

- said Peter Hanke, CFO of Vienna. 

The announcement may ease pressure on gas markets as traders prepare for a possible suspension of Russian gas supplies through Ukraine in January. In the first half of the year, Austria received more than half of its gas through this route.

Although Wien Energie will continue to buy gas through the Central European Gas Hub, the company will require traders to guarantee that the fuel does not come from Russia. For this purpose, blockchain-based certificates of origin will be used, which cannot be counterfeited.

The company has also promised not to raise prices for consumers, even if alternative supplies are slightly more expensive than Russian gas, said CEO Michael Streble.

Austria has long maintained strong energy ties with Russia, extending a long-term gas supply contract until 2040 in 2018. The state-owned OMV AG, the country's largest fossil fuel producer, has deep historical roots in post-war agreements on Austrian neutrality in exchange for control of Soviet energy assets.

Recall 

Russian President Vladimir Putin's project to build a new gas pipeline and increase gas supplies to China has been suspended for an unknown period of time. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

