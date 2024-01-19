"Ukrainian figure skaters win gold and silver at the 51st Volvo Open Cup in Riga

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 4702 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 10539 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 16101 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 108410 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116333 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147467 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142598 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179099 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172763 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287508 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 51803 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 56100 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 66113 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 92259 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 55127 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 4702 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 108410 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287508 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254353 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239354 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 92259 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147467 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108455 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108326 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124322 views
"Ukrainian figure skaters win gold and silver at the 51st Volvo Open Cup in Riga

"Ukrainian figure skaters win gold and silver at the 51st Volvo Open Cup in Riga

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32966 views

Ukrainian figure skaters Kyrylo Marsak and Kyrylo Lyshenko won gold and bronze respectively at the 51st Volvo Open Cup international tournament in Riga. Marsak scored 186.95 points and Lyshenko 183.78 points.

Ukrainian figure skaters won two medals at the 51st Volvo Open Cup international tournament in Riga. "Kyrylo Marsak from Kherson won gold for Ukraine, and Kyrylo Lishenko from Kyiv won bronze. This was reported  on the telegram page of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Ukrainian figure skaters win two medals at the 51st Volvo Open Cup international tournament in Riga In the junior men's singles skating, Kyrylo Marsak climbed to the top step of the podium. ...Congratulations to the athletes and their coaches on their successful performance at the tournament!

- said the sports department.

Details

It is noted that the 19-year-old athlete from Kherson scored 186.95 points in the sum of two programs.

The 18-year-old from Kyiv showed a score of 183.78.

The Ukrainians were joined at the awards ceremony by the silver medalist of the tournament, Yu-Xiang Li from Chinese Taipei.

Image

The 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games have started in South Korea19.01.24, 15:54 • 26401 view

Optional

Earlier UNN wrote about the performance of Ukrainian figure skater Ivan Shmuratko. The athlete performed the number in the free skate program of the 2024 European Championships with a "blood stain" on his shirt, symbolizing the victims of the war.  Shmuratko was awarded 140.70 points for this performance. 

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Sports

