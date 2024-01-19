"Ukrainian figure skaters win gold and silver at the 51st Volvo Open Cup in Riga

Ukrainian figure skaters won two medals at the 51st Volvo Open Cup international tournament in Riga. "Kyrylo Marsak from Kherson won gold for Ukraine, and Kyrylo Lishenko from Kyiv won bronze. This was reported on the telegram page of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the 19-year-old athlete from Kherson scored 186.95 points in the sum of two programs.

The 18-year-old from Kyiv showed a score of 183.78.

The Ukrainians were joined at the awards ceremony by the silver medalist of the tournament, Yu-Xiang Li from Chinese Taipei.

Earlier UNN wrote about the performance of Ukrainian figure skater Ivan Shmuratko. The athlete performed the number in the free skate program of the 2024 European Championships with a "blood stain" on his shirt, symbolizing the victims of the war. Shmuratko was awarded 140.70 points for this performance.