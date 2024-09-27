Good relations with Putin, it takes two to tango, and a good sign: what else Trump said at his meeting with Zelensky

U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump said at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi that if he becomes the U.S. president, his team will work with Ukraine and Russia to quickly end the war, because the war must end someday, UNN reports.

Details

During the meeting, Trump said that if he becomes president of the United States, his team will work with Ukraine and Russia to end the war as soon as possible.

"This has to end sometime. Ukraine has gone through hell. No one has ever seen anything like this. It's a terrible situation," Trump said.

He noted that he has a good relationship with Zelenskyy, recalling how Zelenskyy acted when he tried to impeach Trump for allegedly pressuring Ukraine over the issue of military aid.

"I also have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Putin. And I think that if we win, I think we'll resolve this very quickly," Trump added.

To this remark, Zelensky said that he hoped things would be better with "Ukraine," to which Trump replied: "It takes two to tango, we're going to have a good meeting today. And I think that the fact that we are even together today is a very good sign.

Trump added once again that if he wins the election before he takes office on January 20, his team "will be able to figure something out.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sayshe met with US presidential candidate Donald Trump to present a plan for victory.