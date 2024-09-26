ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
After the administrative reform, we have our own police station and are going to build a new outpatient clinic - the head of the village in Kyiv region

After the administrative reform, we have our own police station and are going to build a new outpatient clinic - the head of the village in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 117705 views

After the amalgamation, the village of Knyazhychi received a police officer and an ambulance. A new medical clinic is planned, and the lyceum received two school buses.

As a result of being included in the Brovary City Community of Kyiv Oblast, the village of Kniazhychi now has its own community police officer and emergency medical team. The village plans to build a new family-type medical outpatient clinic. Knyazhychi starosta Artem Moroz told about this in a comment to UNN.

The starosta noted that the administrative reform has led to positive changes in the life of the village. They are reflected in the improvement of the settlement, the maintenance of our communal facilities, as well as the expansion of the range of administrative services for the villagers.

“After the amalgamation, a police station was opened in our village, and now we have a community police officer who is provided with a car to patrol the village. We now have our own emergency medical team, which is also provided with a specialized vehicle. This allows doctors to quickly respond to calls to people. We plan to build a new modern family-type medical outpatient clinic. We are currently looking for a standard design for such an institution.

After being included in the Brovary community, our Knyazhytsky Lyceum received two school buses. One was purchased for budgetary funds, the other was provided by benefactors from Germany.

In general, this year we have allocated substantial amounts of money for our lyceum and kindergarten and, accordingly, carried out a lot of work, especially in the shelters. All the floors were fully concreted, all the lighting and electrics were replaced, the shelters were ventilated, all the walls were painted and the bathrooms were equipped. The lyceum and kindergarten have been provided with diesel generators,” said Artem Moroz.

The man also emphasized that the positive effects of the amalgamation are felt in winter, when it is time to clear the village roads of snow.

“We have a separate section of Brovary-Blagoustrii, which is fully staffed with both employees and all the necessary equipment. We have a forklift, a combined road service vehicle, and are negotiating to get an additional tractor.

And I can say that after the amalgamation, it has become much easier for us to clear our roads in winter,  because there is communication directly between all services, so we do it effectively,” added the Knyazhychi starosta.

As for the interaction with the Brovary authorities, according to the Knyazhychi starosta, there is mutual understanding and support for all initiatives.

“There is constant communication and support from the mayor, Ihor Sapozhko. We communicate and discuss problematic issues at operational meetings, executive committee meetings, and on-site meetings in the village. He always listens to our suggestions and supports our initiatives. For example, he immediately supported the proposal to arrange an alley for the fallen defenders of Ukraine at our cemetery. And we did a great job: flagpoles, paving slabs, and an asphalted entrance to the alley. We also set up a stele of fallen heroes with photos in the village park. We want both the residents of Kniazhychi and those who visit us to know about our heroes who gave their lives for their homeland,” said Artem Moroz.

Recall

In an exclusive interview with UNN, Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko recalled that the villages that became part of the community initially faced many problems. In particular, Trebukhiv could not adopt a budget for three years in a row. The village was not developing, problems had been accumulating for years, and they had to be solved. In Knyazhychi, we had to close the school in winter because of the low temperature and quickly resolve the issue with the boiler room.

“These are completely different communities. We have starostas there who express people's opinions, which we listen to, and also make suggestions for the development of these settlements.

We don't have a situation where the city lives its own life and forgets about the three villages that have joined it. These are definitely members of a single community, members of a single family, and I believe that we should develop together,” said Ihor Sapozhko.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyKyiv region
ukraineUkraine
brovaryBrovary

