Ukrainian farmers will be able to prolong loans taken before the war: who exactly

Farms that have received loans until 2022 and are located in the temporarily occupied territories or where active hostilities are taking place may postpone their repayment until December 31, 2025. This is reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, UNN reports.

The government has decided to extend state portfolio guarantees for lending to farms that have lost potential collateral due to military operations (...) According to the document, farms that received loans before 2022 and are located in the temporarily occupied territories or where active hostilities are taking place may postpone their repayment until December 31, 2025 - the statement said.

Applications from farmers for loan prolongation will be accepted through the State Agrarian Register.

This is a very important decision for farmers, which will allow them to prolong loans taken until February 24, 2022. This will stimulate the development and recovery of the agricultural sector - said Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy.

