Ukrainian defenders liberated a forest area north of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region

Fighters of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia" have regained their positions in the Kharkiv region, liberating a forest area north of the village of Lyptsi.

UNN reports with reference to the official Telegram channel of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "KHARTIA".

Details

Ukrainian defenders liberated a forest area of more than 200 hectares north of Lyptsi, in the Kharkiv region.

The 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia", in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, has completed a large-scale operation to liberate a forest area north of Lyptsi, Kharkiv region. The total area of the de-occupied territory is more than 2 million square meters (more than 200 hectares). - the statement reads

The report also notes that the offensive lasted more than 5 months (the operation began in November 2024).

Ukrainian soldiers managed to push Russian military forces further away from Kharkiv. Thus, control over an important natural and tactically significant area has been restored, the press service of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine emphasizes.

The enemy lost almost 1,500 soldiers killed and wounded, more than 200 weapons and 175 pieces of equipment. - informs "KHARTIA".

Let us remind you

During the day preceding May 7, 171 combat engagements were recorded, mostly in the Pokrovsky direction. The Defense Forces struck at the areas of concentration of personnel and equipment of the enemy.