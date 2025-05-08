Ukrainian defenders liberated a forest area north of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region

$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks
07:53 AM • 12349 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
07:22 AM • 16369 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

May 8, 03:10 AM • 24110 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 40554 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 64464 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 49738 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 61521 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 50096 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 53312 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 45204 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+11°
3.2m/s
42%
749 mm
Popular news

Russian drone strike on Chernobyl: damage worth tens of millions of euros, repairs could take years - The Guardian

May 7, 11:58 PM • 21877 views

Ax attack at the University of Warsaw: there is a dead and wounded

May 8, 01:26 AM • 25122 views

Putin refused Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya - ISW

May 8, 02:39 AM • 23302 views

North Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan: details

May 8, 03:03 AM • 26884 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 14572 views
Publications

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 14961 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

May 7, 06:29 PM • 64464 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 115732 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 118304 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 110770 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 4426 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 39423 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 70902 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 120399 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 116013 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

Ukrainian defenders liberated a forest area north of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2484 views

"Khartia" fighters liberated a forest in Kharkiv region with an area of over 200 hectares. Control over the forest area north of Lyptsi has been restored. The operation lasted more than 5 months, the enemy suffered significant losses.

Ukrainian defenders liberated a forest area north of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region

Fighters of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia" have regained their positions in the Kharkiv region, liberating a forest area north of the village of Lyptsi.

UNN reports with reference to the official Telegram channel of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "KHARTIA".

Details

Ukrainian defenders liberated a forest area of more than 200 hectares north of Lyptsi, in the Kharkiv region.

The 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia", in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, has completed a large-scale operation to liberate a forest area north of Lyptsi, Kharkiv region. The total area of the de-occupied territory is more than 2 million square meters (more than 200 hectares).

- the statement reads

The report also notes that the offensive lasted more than 5 months (the operation began in November 2024).

Shelling of Kharkiv region: occupiers damaged infrastructure, one wounded08.05.25, 09:57 • 2402 views

Ukrainian soldiers managed to push Russian military forces further away from Kharkiv. Thus, control over an important natural and tactically significant area has been restored, the press service of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine emphasizes.

The enemy lost almost 1,500 soldiers killed and wounded, more than 200 weapons and 175 pieces of equipment.

- informs "KHARTIA".

Let us remind you

During the day preceding May 7, 171 combat engagements were recorded, mostly in the Pokrovsky direction. The Defense Forces struck at the areas of concentration of personnel and equipment of the enemy.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Kharkiv Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$61.74
Bitcoin
$99,670.90
S&P 500
$5,625.70
Tesla
$275.69
Газ TTF
$35.22
Золото
$3,344.61
Ethereum
$1,934.56