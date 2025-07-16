Ukrainian defence tech: Fedorov announced production scaling after agreement between AI drone and robotic system manufacturers

$41.820.01
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
12:12 PM • 1634 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
12:12 PM • 1634 views
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 21844 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
09:05 AM • 47077 views
09:05 AM • 47077 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
07:08 AM • 62006 views
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 62006 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 76858 views
July 16, 03:38 AM • 76858 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 183735 views
July 15, 07:40 PM • 183735 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
July 15, 12:51 PM • 230834 views
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 230834 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 243766 views
July 15, 10:57 AM • 243766 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 107512 views
July 15, 10:52 AM • 107512 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 128689 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US and European countries set deadline for new nuclear deal with Iran: details
July 16, 06:00 AM • 56550 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film
07:38 AM • 72595 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
08:23 AM • 42400 views
Exclusive
08:23 AM • 42400 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog
09:55 AM • 32026 views
End of the Russian-Ukrainian War: China Names "Only Viable Option"
10:55 AM • 20245 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideas
11:57 AM • 10876 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
July 15, 07:40 PM • 183740 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?
July 15, 06:14 PM • 109603 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rules
July 15, 04:31 PM • 112863 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 12:51 PM • 230837 views
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 230837 views
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
United States
Vinnytsia Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog
09:55 AM • 32818 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film
07:38 AM • 73357 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replica
July 15, 02:33 PM • 58538 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighter
July 15, 01:05 PM • 75898 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tour
July 15, 08:20 AM • 104496 views
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Fox News
The New York Times
Shahed-136

Ukrainian defence tech: Fedorov announced production scaling after agreement between AI drone and robotic system manufacturers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1120 views

Ukrainian company Frontline and German-Ukrainian drone manufacturer Quantum Systems have concluded a strategic agreement. The partnership envisages scaling up production in Ukraine and integration into the European defense industry.

Ukrainian defence tech: Fedorov announced production scaling after agreement between AI drone and robotic system manufacturers

The Ukrainian company Frontline, specializing in robotic systems, and the German-Ukrainian AI-drone manufacturer Quantum Systems have concluded a strategic agreement providing for the scaling up of production in Ukraine and integration into the European defense industry, reported Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Investments in Ukrainian defense tech and integration into the European defense industry - Frontline and Quantum Systems have concluded a strategic agreement. The Ukrainian company Frontline has concluded a strategic agreement with the German-Ukrainian drone manufacturer Quantum Systems

- Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, both companies are participants in Brave1.

"The partnership provides for the scaling up of production in Ukraine and deeper integration into the European defense industry," Fedorov noted.

Quantum Systems, according to him, is known for its drones with built-in AI and real-time analytics, while Frontline is known for its engineering solutions for reconnaissance and assault. Among their developments are: the "Lens" bomber drone; the "Zoom" reconnaissance drone; the "Storm" turret. These products, Fedorov noted, are already codified according to NATO standards and are used in 41 units.

"The Ukrainian defense tech ecosystem gives international partners the opportunity to work with high dynamics: create products, test them directly at the front, and quickly make changes based on feedback from the military. Cooperation with Ukrainian teams means access to unique combat experience, engineering solutions, and speed, which is critically important today," Fedorov emphasized.

Zelenskyy held a meeting on the defense sector: details and participants
16.07.25, 12:39 • 2230 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

NATO
Ukraine
Tesla
