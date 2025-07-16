Ukrainian defence tech: Fedorov announced production scaling after agreement between AI drone and robotic system manufacturers

The Ukrainian company Frontline, specializing in robotic systems, and the German-Ukrainian AI-drone manufacturer Quantum Systems have concluded a strategic agreement providing for the scaling up of production in Ukraine and integration into the European defense industry, reported Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Wednesday, writes UNN.

According to him, both companies are participants in Brave1.

"The partnership provides for the scaling up of production in Ukraine and deeper integration into the European defense industry," Fedorov noted.

Quantum Systems, according to him, is known for its drones with built-in AI and real-time analytics, while Frontline is known for its engineering solutions for reconnaissance and assault. Among their developments are: the "Lens" bomber drone; the "Zoom" reconnaissance drone; the "Storm" turret. These products, Fedorov noted, are already codified according to NATO standards and are used in 41 units.

"The Ukrainian defense tech ecosystem gives international partners the opportunity to work with high dynamics: create products, test them directly at the front, and quickly make changes based on feedback from the military. Cooperation with Ukrainian teams means access to unique combat experience, engineering solutions, and speed, which is critically important today," Fedorov emphasized.

