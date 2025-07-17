$41.810.01
Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?
12:17 PM • 11111 views
Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?
12:10 PM • 23051 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
10:24 AM • 26755 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
08:49 AM • 58285 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 307512 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 160344 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 162421 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 117578 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 314808 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 71581 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Ukrainian Cup 2025/2026: qualifying round draw took place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1144 views

The draw for the qualifying round of the Ukrainian Cup 2025/2026 took place, where 16 regional teams formed 8 pairs. Matches of this stage are scheduled for August 9-10, 2025.

Ukrainian Cup 2025/2026: qualifying round draw took place

Today, July 17, the draw for the qualification round of the Ukrainian Cup took place at the House of Football, in which 16 regional teams will initially participate, UNN reports.

Details

Results of the qualification round draw:

  • "Fazenda" (Chernivtsi) - "Medeya-Nevytsky Castle" (Zakarpattia region);
    • "Hirnyk" (Novoyavorivsk, Lviv region) - "Naftovyk-Dolyna" (Ivano-Frankivsk region);
      • "Kolos" (Polonne, Khmelnytskyi region) - "Agron" (Ternopil region);
        • "Korosten/Agro-Nyva" (Zhytomyr region) - "LutskSantechMontazh № 536" (Volyn region);
          • "Legiya" (Kyiv) - "Polissya Stavky" (Piskivka, Kyiv region);
            • "Carbon" (Cherkasy) - "Palmyra" (Odesa);
              • "Olimpiya" (Savyntsi, Poltava region) - NIKA SMK (Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region);
                • IRON (Zaporizhzhia) - "Novoukrainka" (Kirovohrad region).

                  Basic dates for the qualification round matches: August 9-10, 2025.

                  The following will participate in the 1/32 finals:

                  • 8 winners of the qualification round;
                    • 16 teams each from the First and Second Leagues;
                      • 4 representatives from the Association of Amateur Football ("Agrotech" (Tyshkivka, Kirovohrad region);
                        • "Denhoff" (Denykhivka, Kyiv region);
                          • "Kormil" (Yavoriv, Lviv region);
                            • "Mayak" (Sarny, Rivne region);
                              • as well as 12 UPL teams.

                                Basic dates for the 1/32 finals matches: August 23-24, 2025.

                                Recall

                                The Ukrainian Association of Football presented a new design for the Ukrainian Cup trophy. The Cup is designed with the idea of Cossacks, and the motto "Honor to oneself, glory to Ukraine" adorns the trophy.

                                The Ukrainian Association of Football presented the updated format for the Ukrainian Cup season 2025/2026 at the House of Football in the capital.

                                In particular, it provides for an increase in the number of teams to 68, a blind draw, changes in the rules for conducting matches, and the participation of amateur teams.

                                Pavlo Bashynskyi

                                Pavlo Bashynskyi

                                Sports
                                Ukraine
                                Kyiv
