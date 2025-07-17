Ukrainian Cup 2025/2026: qualifying round draw took place

Today, July 17, the draw for the qualification round of the Ukrainian Cup took place at the House of Football, in which 16 regional teams will initially participate, UNN reports.

Details

Results of the qualification round draw:

"Fazenda" (Chernivtsi) - "Medeya-Nevytsky Castle" (Zakarpattia region);

"Hirnyk" (Novoyavorivsk, Lviv region) - "Naftovyk-Dolyna" (Ivano-Frankivsk region);

"Kolos" (Polonne, Khmelnytskyi region) - "Agron" (Ternopil region);

"Korosten/Agro-Nyva" (Zhytomyr region) - "LutskSantechMontazh № 536" (Volyn region);

"Legiya" (Kyiv) - "Polissya Stavky" (Piskivka, Kyiv region);

"Carbon" (Cherkasy) - "Palmyra" (Odesa);

"Olimpiya" (Savyntsi, Poltava region) - NIKA SMK (Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region);

IRON (Zaporizhzhia) - "Novoukrainka" (Kirovohrad region).

Basic dates for the qualification round matches: August 9-10, 2025.

The following will participate in the 1/32 finals:

8 winners of the qualification round;

16 teams each from the First and Second Leagues;

4 representatives from the Association of Amateur Football ("Agrotech" (Tyshkivka, Kirovohrad region);

"Denhoff" (Denykhivka, Kyiv region);

"Kormil" (Yavoriv, Lviv region);

"Mayak" (Sarny, Rivne region);

as well as 12 UPL teams.

Basic dates for the 1/32 finals matches: August 23-24, 2025.

Recall

The Ukrainian Association of Football presented a new design for the Ukrainian Cup trophy. The Cup is designed with the idea of Cossacks, and the motto "Honor to oneself, glory to Ukraine" adorns the trophy.

The Ukrainian Association of Football presented the updated format for the Ukrainian Cup season 2025/2026 at the House of Football in the capital.

In particular, it provides for an increase in the number of teams to 68, a blind draw, changes in the rules for conducting matches, and the participation of amateur teams.