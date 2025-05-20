Ukrainian climbers won two silver medals at the European Youth Championship - NOC

Climbers from Ukraine won two "silver" medals at the European Youth Climbing Championship. In total, 390 athletes from 35 countries took part in the competition, including 12 Ukrainians, reported in the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The European Youth Climbing Championship has ended in Curno, Italy, where 390 athletes from 35 countries competed in bouldering in three age categories: U17, U19 and U21. Ukraine was represented by 12 athletes, two of whom won awards at the continental championship - reported in the NOC.

It is noted that in the age category up to 17 years, among 72 athletes, Rafael Kazbekova won a silver medal. For the Ukrainian athlete, this is already the second "silver" in a row in the new competitive season. In April, she climbed the podium of the Youth European Cup in Sura, Portugal.

In addition, in the age category up to 21 years, the current world youth champion in the all-around, Anastasia Kobets, became the second. She lost to the representative of France by only 0.2 points.

With two silver medals in the asset, the Ukrainian national team became the fifth in the overall team standings. Congratulations to the athletes and their coaches - said in the NOC.

Addition

On Sunday, May 18, the European Team Race Walking Championships took place in Podebrady (Czech Republic). Ukrainian athletes finished the competition with three awards. Ukrainian Lyudmila Olyanovska won gold in the 20 km distance.

Ukrainian Veronika Matyunina won "silver" in the individual event and "bronze" in pairs with a Spaniard at the European U-21 Table Tennis Championships.