Ukrainian climbers won two silver medals at the European Youth Championship - NOC

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 3122 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 23826 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
07:47 AM • 30953 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 127202 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 86502 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 150926 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 108849 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 264395 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 129798 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 355449 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
5.8m/s
55%
744mm
Popular news

Two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: map from the General Staff

May 20, 05:24 AM • 14747 views

Russians attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson in the morning: there are injured

May 20, 05:39 AM • 38731 views

93 out of 108 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

May 20, 05:59 AM • 54925 views

Tesla's largest investor dumped a large stake in the automaker, calling for a sell-off

06:47 AM • 34441 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

07:01 AM • 64753 views
Publications

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

11:15 AM • 23826 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 127202 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 120517 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 146046 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM • 264395 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Fiala

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Spain

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

07:01 AM • 65070 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 65354 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 63189 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 147682 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 150594 views
Actual

The Washington Post

F-16 Fighting Falcon

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Telegram

Shahed-136

Ukrainian climbers won two silver medals at the European Youth Championship - NOC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

At the European Youth Climbing Championship, Ukrainians Rafael Kazbekova and Anastasia Kobets won silver medals in their age categories. The Ukrainian team took fifth place.

Ukrainian climbers won two silver medals at the European Youth Championship - NOC

Climbers from Ukraine won two "silver" medals at the European Youth Climbing Championship. In total, 390 athletes from 35 countries took part in the competition, including 12 Ukrainians, reported in the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The European Youth Climbing Championship has ended in Curno, Italy, where 390 athletes from 35 countries competed in bouldering in three age categories: U17, U19 and U21. Ukraine was represented by 12 athletes, two of whom won awards at the continental championship

- reported in the NOC.

It is noted that in the age category up to 17 years, among 72 athletes, Rafael Kazbekova won a silver medal. For the Ukrainian athlete, this is already the second "silver" in a row in the new competitive season. In April, she climbed the podium of the Youth European Cup in Sura, Portugal.

In addition, in the age category up to 21 years, the current world youth champion in the all-around, Anastasia Kobets, became the second. She lost to the representative of France by only 0.2 points.

With two silver medals in the asset, the Ukrainian national team became the fifth in the overall team standings. Congratulations to the athletes and their coaches

- said in the NOC.

Addition

On Sunday, May 18, the European Team Race Walking Championships took place in Podebrady (Czech Republic). Ukrainian athletes finished the competition with three awards. Ukrainian Lyudmila Olyanovska won gold in the 20 km distance.

Ukrainian Veronika Matyunina won "silver" in the individual event and "bronze" in pairs with a Spaniard at the European U-21 Table Tennis Championships.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Sports
France
Ukraine
Brent
$65.19
Bitcoin
$105,207.70
S&P 500
$5,957.61
Tesla
$341.13
Газ TTF
$36.27
Золото
$3,243.60
Ethereum
$2,512.45