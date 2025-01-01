Ukrainian athlete Gerashchenko announces pregnancy

Bronze medalist of the 2024 Olympic Games in athletics Iryna Gerashchenko announced her pregnancy, UNN reports.

"Thank you for realizing all our goals, dreams and plans. We believed in you, and you believed in us. We worked, and you helped. We are infinitely grateful to you. We are waiting for you with all our hearts and are ready for new, wonderful emotions and impressions," Gerashchenko captioned the photo with an ultrasound image.

Iryna Gerashchenko became a bronze medalist at the 2024 Olympic Games.

