Ukrainian Armed Forces warn of missile approaching Odesa region
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Armed Forces warned of a missile approaching Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region, announcing an air alert in southern Ukraine.
An air alert has been announced in southern Ukraine - from the Black Sea in the direction of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region.
This was reported by UNN with reference to the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.
From the Black Sea in the direction of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region!
Addendum