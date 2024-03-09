Ukrainian Armed Forces warn of missile approaching Odesa region

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 25372 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 90598 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 60515 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 252072 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 218336 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186125 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227572 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250815 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156736 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371977 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 200146 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 78258 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 99417 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 64496 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 57115 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 32345 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 90601 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 252074 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 200683 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 218338 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17011 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25422 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25596 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 57461 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 64832 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukrainian Armed Forces warn of missile approaching Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62939 views

Ukraine's Armed Forces warned of a missile approaching Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region, announcing an air alert in southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian Armed Forces warn of missile approaching Odesa region

An air alert has been announced in southern Ukraine -  from the Black Sea in the direction of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

 From the Black Sea in the direction of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region! 

- the post reads.

Addendum

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Ukraine
Odesa
