Ukrainian Armed Forces deny information about the capture of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region

The spokesman for the 110th Brigade, Ivan Sekach, denied claims that Russian troops had allegedly seized the village of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast. The night before, on January 29, the DeepState project reported on Telegram that the Russian army had taken control of the village. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports.



At the moment, I cannot confirm what DeepState is saying, that the fighting for Velyka Novosilka continues, both with small arms and infantry, artillery and everything. So I can't confirm this information that DeepState is spreading at the moment, ,” said Sekach.

According to him, the Russian army has a numerical advantage in personnel. Street battles in urban areas create additional difficulties, as Ukrainian infantry is used to operating mainly in open areas. Sekach added that it is much more difficult to drive the enemy out of buildings and basements, but the soldiers have to adapt and perform assault missions.

An additional factor complicating the situation for both sides is the river that flows through the settlement, the spokesman said.

It affects logistics, including the supply of food, ammunition, and personnel rotation. The Russian advance in the area is significantly hampered by the lack of a foothold, which requires significant efforts to continue their offensive.

Most likely, the enemy's offensive will be stopped on this section of the front, in Velyka Novosilka, and he will look for other weaknesses where he can advance and redeploy his forces, - Sekach said.

He added that forcing the river could be a serious challenge for the Russians, as such an operation requires technical training, the establishment of pontoon crossings, and a significant numerical advantage. Under current conditions, a successful breakthrough by Russian forces in this direction seems unlikely.

