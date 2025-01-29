Ukrainian Armed Forces deny information about the capture of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 80097 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 97461 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107528 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110469 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130823 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103636 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134854 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103755 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113422 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116985 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 53905 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118868 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 59835 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113495 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 30778 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 80097 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130823 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134854 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166703 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156483 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 24491 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27894 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113489 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118860 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140079 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces deny information about the capture of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24344 views

A spokesman for the 110th Brigade denied claims that Russians had captured Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region. Fighting for the settlement continues, with the situation complicated by a river and urban development.

The spokesman for the 110th Brigade, Ivan Sekach, denied claims that Russian troops had allegedly seized the village of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast. The night before, on January 29, the DeepState project reported on Telegram that the Russian army had taken control of the village. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

At the moment, I cannot confirm what DeepState is saying, that the fighting for Velyka Novosilka continues, both with small arms and infantry, artillery and everything. So I can't confirm this information that DeepState is spreading at the moment,

 ,” said Sekach.

According to him, the Russian army has a numerical advantage in personnel. Street battles in urban areas create additional difficulties, as Ukrainian infantry is used to operating mainly in open areas. Sekach added that it is much more difficult to drive the enemy out of buildings and basements, but the soldiers have to adapt and perform assault missions.

An additional factor complicating the situation for both sides is the river that flows through the settlement, the spokesman said.

It affects logistics, including the supply of food, ammunition, and personnel rotation. The Russian advance in the area is significantly hampered by the lack of a foothold, which requires significant efforts to continue their offensive.

Most likely, the enemy's offensive will be stopped on this section of the front, in Velyka Novosilka, and he will look for other weaknesses where he can advance and redeploy his forces,

- Sekach said.

He added that forcing the river could be a serious challenge for the Russians, as such an operation requires technical training, the establishment of pontoon crossings, and a significant numerical advantage. Under current conditions, a successful breakthrough by Russian forces in this direction seems unlikely.

Recall

According to DeepState, the terrorists have made advances in several directions.

One of the most recent events was the seizure of the village of Velyka Novosilka.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

War

