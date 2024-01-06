Ukrainian Armed Forces carry out 6 air strikes against the enemy in a day - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian troops carried out 6 air strikes on enemy targets, and missile forces struck various enemy positions, causing losses.
Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 5 areas of concentration of personnel and 1 enemy control point. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that the missile troops were hit:
- 2 control points,
- 4 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment,
- ammunition depot,
- is an enemy artillery piece.
Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.
