Ukrainian Armed Forces carry out 6 air strikes against the enemy in a day - General Staff

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 5 areas of concentration of personnel and 1 enemy control point. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the missile troops were hit:

2 control points,

4 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment,

ammunition depot,

is an enemy artillery piece.

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

