Ukrainian Air Force detects Iranian Shahed drones in 3 regions
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the discovery of Iranian-made Shahed drones in Kyiv, Poltava, and Cherkasy regions.
Attention:
A group of "Shahed" in the Kyiv region, near the Kaniv water reservoir.
"Shaheds" in Poltava region, near the border of Kyiv and Cherkasy regions.
"Shakhtys" from Poltava region are flying towards Kyiv region