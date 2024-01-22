Ukrainian actor and playwright Yevhen Hait dies of cardiac arrest in Odesa

On Sunday morning, January 21, Ukrainian actor, satirist and scriptwriter of comedy shows Yevhen Hait died in Odesa. This was reported by friends and acquaintances of Yevhen on social networks, UNN reports.

Details

The farewell ceremony will take place on January 23 at the Odesa Film Studio and will last from 12 to 14 pm. Yevhen Hait will be buried at the Tairovsky cemetery.

Yevhen's colleague, Ukrainian actor Oleg Filimonov, also expressed his condolences.

This morning, our friend, satirist, playwright, poet, blogger, producer, a man with whom we have been friends and worked since 1986, Zhenya Hait, died. His heart stopped, although he never complained. I am writing and do not fully understand what happened. Zhenya was an intelligent, very gentle and talented person. Wonderful poems, beautiful and profound essays on Instagram. He loved life so much! He did not drink alcohol and always envied me when I drank cognac in his presence. Zhenya, my friend, it's so lonely and bad without you! May you rest in peace! wrote Oleg Filimonov

Yevhen Hait was a member of the KVN team at Odesa State University, an actor on the Gentleman's Show, and a scriptwriter for the Naked and Funny project.

