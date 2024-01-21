Ukrainian 82nd Air Assault Brigade works with drones against Russian occupants: VIDEO

Airborne assault troops from the 82nd Brigade are practicing striking drones against the Russians, leaving the occupiers no chance. The video of the destruction of the invaders was published by the public relations service of the Command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Skillful work to destroy the remnants of the Russians by the operators of FPV drones of the 82nd separate airborne assault brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. - they wrote under the video.

Syrsky shows video of Ukrainian military destroying Russians with FPV drone

Last week, the Air Assault Troops showed footage of a Ukrainian Vampire attack drone strike. Our defenders have successfully destroyed several targets, including a trench, a fortified dugout and enemy vehicles. Almost 400 enemy occupants and more than 60 pieces of military equipment were destroyed.