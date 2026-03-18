Ukraine's women's national team advanced to the second stage of EuroBasket 2027 qualifiers

fbu.ua

The Ukrainian women's national team will play in the second stage of the Euro 2027 Championship qualification. In the last match of the first stage, the Ukrainians defeated Azerbaijan 73:55 away, writes UNN with reference to the FBU.

Details

The Ukrainian national team finished the first stage with three wins in six matches, taking third place in the group.

According to the regulations, in addition to the two group winners, the three best teams among those who took third places in their groups also advanced to the second stage of the selection. Therefore, Ukraine's fate was determined by the results of matches in other groups.

As a result, everything turned out so that Ukraine was among these three national teams that advanced to the second stage.

In the second stage, seven national teams from the 2026 World Championship qualifying tournament – Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Spain, and Turkey – will join the 17 best teams from the first stage.

The draw for the second stage will take place on March 31. The national teams will be divided into six groups of four teams each, which will again play in a round-robin system. The two best teams from each group will qualify for the Women's EuroBasket 2027.

The matches of the second stage will be held on November 8-18, 2026, and February 7-17, 2027 (three matches in each window).

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