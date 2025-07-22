Ukraine's national team won 4 medals at the European Junior Table Tennis Championship

The European Table Tennis Championship among juniors and cadets, which gathered 480 strongest young athletes from 42 countries of the continent, has ended in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Ukraine was represented by 16 tennis players at these competitions. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

According to the results of the continental championship, the Ukrainian junior national team took sixth place in the overall team standings, winning four medals - one gold and three silver. Veronika Matiunina contributed to all the awards. - the message says.

Medals of Ukrainians at the Junior European Table Tennis Championship 2025:

gold: Veronika Matiunina / Daniel Berzosa (Spain) (mixed doubles);

silver: Veronika Matiunina, Olha Ponko, Daria Kovalova, Veronika Vasylenko and Alina Ovriakh (team competition);

silver: Veronika Matiunina / Matilde Pinto (Portugal) (doubles);

silver: Veronika Matiunina (individual competition).

It is noted that the gold medal in mixed doubles deserves special attention: Veronika became the European champion for the second time in a row with her permanent partner - Spaniard Daniel Berzosa.

Compared to last year, when Veronika Matiunina won three awards, this year's result is even better - four medals at one championship.

