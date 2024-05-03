Ukraine's first hospital power plant starts selling energy

For the first time in Ukraine, the Khmelnytsky Diagnostic and Treatment Center has started selling electricity generated by solar panels on its roof to the grid. This was announced by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities Services, Andriy Gerus, UNN reports .

The MP noted that since yesterday (May 1), during the hours when the solar power plant (SPP) produces more electricity than the clinics consume, the surplus is sold to the grid. This is despite the fact that usually the panels on the roofs of hospitals produce electricity only for their own needs.

This case is still unique, but hundreds of hospitals will be able to become a little bit of a power plant. After all, this is also money for hospitals Gerus said.

It should be noted that we are talking about three polyclinics of the Khmelnytsky Diagnostic and Treatment Center, where SPPs with a total capacity of 100 kW were installed last year.

I thank the team of Khmelnytskoblenergo for their support in obtaining the status of an active consumer and the team of the Ministry of Health and the Khmelnytsky Diagnostic and Treatment Center for their proactive progressive position Gerus wrote.

The MP noted that the mechanism of an active consumer of electricity became possible thanks to the law on the restoration and green transformation of Ukraine's energy system adopted in 2023.

An active consumer of electricity is an individual or legal entity that not only consumes electricity but also produces it from renewable sources for its own needs and can sell surplus energy back to the grid.

