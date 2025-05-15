$41.540.04
Ukraine will receive $84 million from the World Bank: where the funds will go

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

The World Bank will allocate $84 million to Ukraine for the restoration of housing damaged by Russian aggression under the eRecovery program. The funding will allow the repair of more than 25,000 households.

Ukraine will receive $84 million from the World Bank: where the funds will go

Ukraine will receive 84 million US dollars in additional funding from the World Bank under the project "Housing Repair for the Restoration of Rights and Opportunities for People" (HOPE). This was reported by the Ministry of Finance, reports UNN.

Details

The relevant decision was approved by the Board of Directors of the World Bank on May 9. These funds will be used to restore housing damaged as a result of Russian aggression under the eRestoration program.

Thanks to this funding, more than 25,000 households will be able to repair their homes. It is also reported that the agreement on additional funding between Ukraine and the International Development Association was signed on May 15.

It was signed by Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba on behalf of Ukraine, and World Bank Regional Director for Eastern Europe Bob Som on behalf of the World Bank.

Additionally

The NORE project is aimed at addressing the urgent and critical needs for the repair of partially damaged individual and apartment buildings in territorial communities that are controlled by the Government of Ukraine and that have been affected by the Russian armed aggression on the territory of Ukraine.

More than 87,000 households have received compensation for damaged property since the beginning of the HOPE project.

Recall

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal stated that despite the war, the state budget received UAH 856 billion from taxes, fees and customs duties. According to Shmyhal, the Ukrainian economy continues to gradually recover despite all the difficulties of the full-scale Russian aggression.

EconomyReal Estate
World Bank
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
