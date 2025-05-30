Ukraine to receive almost $3 billion from Japan from the income from frozen Russian assets
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine will receive funds from Japan within the ERA mechanism, which is financed by profits from frozen Russian assets. These funds will be directed to priority budget expenditures.
Ukraine will receive almost $3 billion more from Japan within the ERA mechanism, which is financed by profits from immobilized Russian assets. This was announced on Friday by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal following a government meeting, UNN reports.
Ukraine will receive almost $3 billion from Japan under the ERA mechanism. Today, a decision was made that is necessary to attract these funds, which will be secured by income from Russian frozen assets,
According to him, the funds will be used to finance priority budget expenditures.
Reference
The Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) mechanism of the G7 countries provides for $50 billion for Ukraine - from the profits received from immobilized Russian sovereign assets.